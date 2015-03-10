FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank to ensure rupiah exchange rate remains stable
March 10, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia c.bank to ensure rupiah exchange rate remains stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will always ensure the rupiah’s exchange rate remains stable according to market fundamentals, deputy central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

The rupiah for the second consecutive session slipped as low as 13,070 to the dollar on Tuesday, the lowest since August 1998.

After Malaysia’s ringgit, the Indonesian currency is the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, with a 5.1 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
