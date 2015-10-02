FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia rupiah risks need weighing before cutting lending rates-c.bank chief
October 2, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia rupiah risks need weighing before cutting lending rates-c.bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s banks need to consider the likely risk of a further depreciation in the rupiah before deciding whether to lower their lending rates, the country’s central bank governor said on Friday, after the cabinet secretariat said President Joko Widodo would seek to encourage reductions in interest rates.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters lower annual inflation in September provided room for banks to reduce lending rates, but they “have to also consider expectations of (rupiah) depreciation, which would make it quite risky to adjust the level of their rate.”

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

