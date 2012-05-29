Indonesia cbank to keep supplying dollars to mkt

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will keep supplying U.S. dollars to ensure sufficient liquidity in the market, deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono said on Tuesday after the bank moved to start issuing dollar term deposits.

Bank Indonesia will start offering dollar term deposits in two weeks to help stabilise the tumbling rupiah currency. It said on Monday there was no intention of implementing capital controls. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim Coghill)