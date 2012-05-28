FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Indonesia cbank: no capital controls planned but eyeing options on FX
May 28, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Indonesia cbank: no capital controls planned but eyeing options on FX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix literal in first paragraph)

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has no intention to implement capital controls but is studying other policy options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, its deputy governor said on Monday after the rupiah weakened in early trade.

Deputy Governor Hartadi A. Sarwono told Reuters the rupiah weakening was partly due to rumours of capital controls.

He said Bank Indonesia would remain vigilant, and would increase efforts to facilitate the market if there is a liquidity shortage.

So far this year, the rupiah has slid 2.6 percent against the U.S. dollar as of Friday, with selling intensifying last week as Europe’s debt crisis prompted global investors to dump riskier assets such as emerging market currencies and stocks. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

