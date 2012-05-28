UPDATE 2-Indonesia cbank: no capital controls planned but eyeing options on FX

* Rupiah slides 3 percent at one point in early trade * Emerging markets see capital flight as euro crisis rages * Tight US dollar supply adding to investor concerns * Indonesia's longer-term investment appeal seen intact (Adds quotes, detail) By Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank said on Monday it has no intention of implementing new capital controls but is studying other options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, as investors dump riskier emerging market assets and flee to the safety of the dollar. Selling of Indonesian stocks, bonds and the rupiah currency has intensified in recent weeks in line with other Asian assets as Europe's deepening debt crisis and cooling global growth prompt investors to head for the exits. The sudden outflows of capital and strong demand for U.S. dollars have added to fiscal strains in emerging economies from India to Brazil. The exodus has been in sharp contrast to a buying binge in the last two years, when investors piled into Southeast Asia's largest economy, anticipating correctly that it would soon be promoted by ratings agencies to coveted investment grade status. Deputy Governor Hartadi A. Sarwono said Bank Indonesia would remain vigilant and increase efforts to facilitate the market if there is a liquidity shortage. He did not elaborate on the policy options. "We don't have any intention to implement capital controls. We will remain in the market and intervene as needed. We will also keep studying other policy options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity," Sarwono told Reuters. He said recent weakness in the rupiah was partly due to rumours that Jakarta was considering controls to stem capital flight, though traders said they had not been hearing such talk. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX on political risks in Indonesia ANALYSIS on investors and rupiah Indonesia cbank holds rate, to guard rupiah ANALYSIS on Indonesia markets lag peers ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> TIGHT DOLLAR SUPPLY ADDS TO PROBLEMS The rupiah traded as weak as 9,550 to the dollar in early dealing, a drop of nearly 3 percent form Friday's indicative level, one Jakarta-based currency trader said. Bank Indonesia was seen selling at 9,550 earlier and was later seen offering U.S. dollars at 9,400, said the trader, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject. Foreigners have sold a net $650 million of Indonesian shares this month, taking their total investments in 2012 down to just around $300 million. They also sold a net 4.2 trillion rupiah ($452 million) of Indonesian government bonds this month. "This (the weakening) is related to limited supply of U.S. dollars in the market because there is only one seller, that is BI. With limited supply and rising demand, the rupiah weakens significantly," said Juniman, an economist at Bank Negara Indonesia, adding exporters and importers prefer to hold dollars for future trades. "Fundamentally Indonesia is still solid, the main problem is from global factors. The dollar is strengthening against all currencies, adding to worries about dollar supply, so the rupiah weakens further," Juniman said. Fitch and Moody's upgraded Indonesia in December and January, citing a stable financial policy framework, domestic growth that in 2011 stood at 6.5 percent and a large domestic market in the fourth-biggest country in the world. However, Standard & Poor's held the country one notch below investment status in April because of what it said was policy instability and the decision by parliament in March not to raise the price of subsidised fuel immediately. The country also remains attractive to investors despite several recent regulations in the mining sector that have unnerved many. POLICY DECISIONS EYED Bank Indonesia on May 10 held its policy rate steady for a third straight month and moved to shore up confidence in the rupiah and other assets. It had surprised markets by cutting interest rates last October despite few signs of actual cooling in the hot Indonesian consumer market. Some dealers said recently the central bank had been stifling currency markets by offering dollars only to certain banks while others were forced to find dollars in the open market, further heightening volatility. The rupiah was trading weaker than 9,400 to the dollar on Monday, and has lost 3.6 percent so far this year, making it the worst performing Asian emerging currency ahead of the ailing Indian rupee. Since October, the rupiah has lost more than 6 percent. IFR reported moves have been especially strong in non-deliverable forwards markets, which are often dominated by foreign players looking to hedge currency exposure. One-month NDFs have skidded from 9,450 to 9,710 to the dollar over the past few days. Three-year Indonesian government bonds - a long-time favourite of foreign investors - have given up all of their gains for this year in the last 10 days alone, IFR added. Overall foreign holdings of Indonesian bonds, however, have remained relatively steady, supported by high yields. Foreigners hold nearly 30 percent of the country's bonds, highlighting its exposure to outflows in times of global market turmoil. Indonesian stocks, meanwhile, have tumbled around 8 percent. "I don't think it (BI) can reverse USD/IDR's up trend. A rate hike might help do that but that doesn't seem on the cards, said Jonathan Cavenagh, a senior FX strategist at Westpac in Singapore. "Look at India and the rupee. The RBI has tried to do lots of things but sentiment towards USD/INR has remained quite bullish. If capital continues to flow out of an economy it is difficult for a central bank to fight that trend." Jakarta has raised interest rates for its monetary instruments such as its short-term debt, called SBIs, and term deposits to absorb excess liquidity, in an effort to stabilise the rupiah and manage short-term inflation. The central bank in September issued a regulation requiring exporters to return funds parked overseas to Indonesia, a move aimed at adding dollars to the local financial system and protecting the economy from possible capital outflows if global risk sentiment worsened. Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves were $116.4 billion as of April 30, roughly $6 billion higher than the end of March, central bank data shows. Jakarta has tried to head off the risks of capital flight door in the past with mixed results, enacting a series of moves in 2010 to try to counter the potentially destabilising impact of hot money outflows. It required investors buying its SBI debt to hold it for a minimum period of 28 days to reduce speculative trading, while encouraging investor into longer term bonds. "BI may have a fight in its hand with markets in the near term," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, rates and foreign exchange strategist at CIMB in Kuala Lumpur. "The key is BI needs to make sure that there is enough dollar liquidity onshore, if that is done, the USD/IDR pairing in spot can be calmed, otherwise its going to be very painful for markets and authorities alike," Ramanathan said. (Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim Coghill)