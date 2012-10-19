FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sees lower yield for coming Samurai bond
October 19, 2012

Indonesia sees lower yield for coming Samurai bond

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry said on Friday it was “optimistic” about a lower yield for the coming Samurai bond auction because of the country’s robust economic performance, an official at the debt office told reporters.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is scheduled to issue the yen-denominated government bonds this month with an indicative target of 60 billion yen ($757.2 million).

“The government expects to get a lower yield and we are optimistic it will be lower after a credit rating upgrade,” said acting head of debt office Robert Pakpahan. He declined to give further details.

On Thursday, Japan-based rating agency Rating and Investment Inc (R&I) upgraded Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating to BBB minus with a stable outlook.

$1 = 79.2400 Japanese yen Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Jacqueline Wong

