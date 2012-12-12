Indonesia's cbank sells 9-mth SBI debt, yields rise

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Wednesday sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia debt in an auction at a rate of 4.80274 percent, higher than 4.77039 percent in the previous auction last month.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Bank Indonesia on Tuesday held its benchmark rate steady at a record low of 5.75 percent, as the bank is trying to support growth and sees inflation as manageable. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)