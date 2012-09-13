FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sells 9-mth SBI, yield rises
September 13, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia c.bank sells 9-mth SBI, yield rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia in an auction on Thursday at a rate of 4.67165 percent, higher than 4.54005 percent for the last auction on Aug. 9, the bank said in a statement.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

According to Bank Indonesia data, foreign ownership of SBIs in August rose 91 percent from a month earlier to 1.24 trillion rupiah ($129.6 million).

Earlier on Thursday, Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent, which is said is still consistent with low inflation. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

