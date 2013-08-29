FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.bank says current a/c deficit to narrow in Q3
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia c.bank says current a/c deficit to narrow in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said it expected the current account deficit in the third quarter to fall to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared with 4.4 percent in the second quarter.

It also said it had signed a renewal of a bilateral swap agreement with Japan worth $12 billion and effective at the end of this month.

In other comments, following Thursday’s announcement of a 50 basis point rise in the benchmark interest rate to 7.0 percent, the central bank said it would shorten to 1 month from 6 months the holding period for central bank certificates, or SBIs. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.