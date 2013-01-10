FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sells 9-mth SBI debt, yields rise
January 10, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia c.bank sells 9-mth SBI debt, yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia said it sold 9-month SBI and SBI sharia debt at auction on Thursday with a yield of 4.84021 percent, up from 4.80274 percent the previous month.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank Indonesia held its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent for a 11th consecutive month due to manageable inflation and optimism over global economic situation. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

