Indonesia unveils new stimulus measures to revive economic growth

JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian government officials on Tuesday announced a series of new economic stimulus measures, the second such package in three weeks, to help prop up the battered rupiah and revive growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Chief economics minister Darmin Nasution said the measures included cutting the number of permits needed to invest in businesses located in an industrial economic zone. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)