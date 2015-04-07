FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia president says optimistic stock index can reach 6,000 points
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 7, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia president says optimistic stock index can reach 6,000 points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said he is optimistic the country’s stock index can reach 6,000 points, up about 8.6 percent from current levels, but did not give a time frame.

The Indonesian stock index closed at 5,523 points on Tuesday.

“Optimism is shown in this index. Investor confidence in Indonesia is very good,” Widodo said, during a visit to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Head of Indonesia’s stock exchange Ito Warsito expects 32 companies to list this year, higher than 23 firms last year. Some of the companies that may pursue initial public offerings include those in the property and oil and gas sectors. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.