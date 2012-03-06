Indonesia aims to raise 1 trln rupiah in sukuk auction

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($109.62 million) from a sukuk auction on Mar 13, the debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indonesia finance ministry raised 1.6 trillion rupiah from a debt auction, below its target of 5 trillion rupiah as investors trimmed their holdings on global woes and uncertainties over a planned fuel price hike.

The finance ministry has raised 51.07 trillion rupiah so far this year out of target of 53.2 trillion rupiah in this quarter. ($1 = 9122.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)