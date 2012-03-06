FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia aims to raise 1 trln rupiah in sukuk auction
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia aims to raise 1 trln rupiah in sukuk auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($109.62 million) from a sukuk auction on Mar 13, the debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indonesia finance ministry raised 1.6 trillion rupiah from a debt auction, below its target of 5 trillion rupiah as investors trimmed their holdings on global woes and uncertainties over a planned fuel price hike.

The finance ministry has raised 51.07 trillion rupiah so far this year out of target of 53.2 trillion rupiah in this quarter. ($1 = 9122.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.