Indonesia sells 13.6 trln rph retail sukuk
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia sells 13.6 trln rph retail sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold a record 13.6 trillion rupiah ($1.49 billion) in retail sukuk after receiving 19 trillion rupiah in demand, debt office chief Rahmat Waluyanto said on Monday.

The three-year retail sukuk has a coupon of 6.25 percent and can only be bought by individual investors who are Indonesian citizens. The ministry initially set an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.

“Liquidity in the market was quite high, so the result is above target,” Waluyanto told reporters. ($1 = 9,130 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma)

