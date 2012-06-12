FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 800 bln rph sukuk, yield falls
June 12, 2012 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 800 bln rph sukuk, yield falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government raised 800 billion rupiah ($85.06 million) of project-based sukuk in an auction on Wednesday, slightly below its target, the finance ministry said.

The six-year project-based sukuk was at a yield of 5.92188 percent, down from 6.14266 percent in an auction last month, belying a recent trend of rising yields in government debt auctions amid global investor nerves over risky assets.

There were no winning bids in the auction for six-month sharia T-bills or 10, 15 and 25-year project-based sukuk. ($1 = 9,405 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

