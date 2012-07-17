FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian aims to raise 500 bln rph in July 24 sukuk auction
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesian aims to raise 500 bln rph in July 24 sukuk auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia aims to raise 500 billion rupiah ($52.91 million) in a sukuk auction on July 24, the debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The finance ministry plans to offer 6-month sharia T-bills and long terms project-based sukuk with maturities of 6-, 10-, 15- and 25-years.

Indonesia failed to sell all the series offered in a sukuk auction on July 10. Earlier on Tuesday, the country raised 9 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds from a debt auction. ($1 = 9,450 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.