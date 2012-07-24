FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 460 bln rph in sukuk auction
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2012 / 9:15 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 460 bln rph in sukuk auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 460 billion rupiah ($48.65 million) from a sukuk auction on Tuesday, lower than a target of 500 billion rupiah, the debt office said.

The country only sold 25-year project-based sukuk at a weighted average yield of 6.69 percent. There were no winning bids for one-year sharia T-bills and six-year, 10-year as well as 15-year project-based sukuk.

Foreign ownership of sukuk stood at 5.38 trillion rupiah or 5.61 pct of the total as of July 20, data from debt office shows. ($1 = 9,455 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.