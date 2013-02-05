FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction, as targeted
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 1.5 trln rph from sukuk auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 1.5 trillion rupiah ($155.11 million) at a Feb. 5 sukuk auction, as targeted, the Finance Minstry’s debt office said on Tuesday.

In its first sukuk auction of the year, Indonesia sold 6-month sharia T-bills, as well as project-based 5- and 24-year sukuk to finance its budget deficit.

The G20 economy plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter from conventional and sharia bonds. So far it has raised a total of 19 trillion rupiah from bonds and sukuk auction. ($1 = 9,670.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.