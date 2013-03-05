FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 760 bln rupiah from sukuk auction, below target
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 760 bln rupiah from sukuk auction, below target

Andjarsari Paramaditha

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 760 billion rupiah ($78.30 million) at its March 5 sukuk auction, well below the target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the Finance Ministry’s debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry sold 6-month, 9- and 14-year sukuk to help finance its budget deficit. Incoming bids were 3.4 trillion rupiah.

The G20 economy plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 9,706 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Ron Popeski)

