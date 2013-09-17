FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 1.1 trln rupiah from sukuk auction, yields fall
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 1.1 trln rupiah from sukuk auction, yields fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 1.1 trillion rupiah ($96.68 million) of sharia bonds on Tuesday with most yields lower than the previous auction, the ministry’s debt office said.

The country sold 748 billion rupiah of six-month sharia T-bills at a yield of 6.25887 percent, down from 6.71615 percent on Sept. 3.

It also sold 199 billion rupiah of 30-year project-based sukuk with the yield down to 9.18435 percent from 9.43750 percent earlier this month. The seven-year project-based sukuk was sold for 153 billion rupiah with the yield at 8.31144 percent.

Total bids were 6.49 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 7.95 from six-month sharia T-bills.

$1 = 11,377.5 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.