Indonesia raises 705 bln rupiah from sharia bonds, below target
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2013 / 9:35 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 705 bln rupiah from sharia bonds, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 705 billion rupiah ($60.88 million) of sharia bonds on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 1 trillion rupiah, the ministry’s debt office said.

The country sold 400 billion rupiah of six-month sharia T-bills at a yield of 6.21875 percent, down from 6.25887 percent on the previous auction.

It also sold 305 billion rupiah of 30-year project-based sukuk with the yield rising to 9.19020 percent from 9.18435 percent.

There was no winning bid for seven-year project-based sukuk.

Total bids were 4.9 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 11.57 for six-month sharia T-bills.

$1 = 11,580 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
