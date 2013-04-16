FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 1.22 trln rph at sharia bond auction, below target
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 1.22 trln rph at sharia bond auction, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 1.22 trillion rupiah ($125.62 million) of government sharia bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry’s debt office said in a statement.

Total incoming bids were 2.925 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 3.15 for the 14-year project-based sukuk. There were no winning bids for 5- and 7-year project-based sukuk.

$1 = 9,712 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

