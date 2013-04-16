Indonesia raises 1.22 trln rph at sharia bond auction, below target

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 1.22 trillion rupiah ($125.62 million) of government sharia bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry’s debt office said in a statement.

Total incoming bids were 2.925 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 3.15 for the 14-year project-based sukuk. There were no winning bids for 5- and 7-year project-based sukuk.