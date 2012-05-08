FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia sells 1.015 trln rph sukuk in auction, yields flat
May 8, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 1.015 trln rph sukuk in auction, yields flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 1.015 trillion rupiah ($110.39
million) of sharia government bonds in an auction on Tuesday with six-month
sharia T-bills attracting the most incoming bids, according to the debt office.	
    Yields of 10-year and 15-year project-based sukuk were flat relative to
previous auctions.	
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields
are in percent.	
                    6-mth    6-yr     10-yr     15-yr    25-yr
                    T-bill   PBS      PBS       PBS      PBS
 Incoming bids        1,596      207       361      651       264
 (bln rph)                                               
 Winning bids           150        -       225      640         -
 (trln rph)                                              
 - Competitive          105        -       205      630         -
 bids                                                    
 - Non competitive       45        -        20       10         -
 bids                                                    
 Lowest yield       3.81250  5.62500   6.18750  6.56250   6.93750
 (pct)                                                   
 Highest yield      5.00000  6.50000   7.50000  7.75000   7.18750
 (pct)                                                   
 Weighted avg       3.82887        -   6.21951  6.61062         -
 yield                                                   
 Bid-to-cover         10.64        -      1.60     1.02         -
 ratio                                                   
 NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.	
    ($1 = 9,195 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

