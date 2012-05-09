Indonesia raises 755 bln rph from sharia T-bill auction

JAKARTA, May 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 755 billion rupiah ($82.11 million) from an additional sukuk auction on Wednesday, said the debt office which gave no target for the auction.

The ministry sold the six-month sharia T-bill with a weighted average yield at 3.82887 percent and a 1.26 bid-to-cover ratio.

The ministry raised 1.015 trillion rupiah in a sukuk auction on Tuesday.

For a table of Tuesday’s sukuk auction results see: ($1 = 9,195 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)