Indonesia raises 755 bln rph from sharia T-bill auction
May 9, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 755 bln rph from sharia T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 755 billion rupiah ($82.11 million) from an additional sukuk auction on Wednesday, said the debt office which gave no target for the auction.

The ministry sold the six-month sharia T-bill with a weighted average yield at 3.82887 percent and a 1.26 bid-to-cover ratio.

The ministry raised 1.015 trillion rupiah in a sukuk auction on Tuesday.

For a table of Tuesday’s sukuk auction results see: ($1 = 9,195 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

