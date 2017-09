JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry did not receive any winning bids for all offered sharia bonds at Tuesday’s auction, the debt office at the finance ministry said.

The country offered project-based sukuk with maturities of 7-years, 24-years and 30-years with an indicative target of 1 trillion rupiah.

Total bids were 366.3 billion rupiah ($31.7 million).