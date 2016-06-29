FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia c.bank to issue more certificates in foreign currency for tax amnesty funds
June 29, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank to issue more certificates in foreign currency for tax amnesty funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank will issue more certificates in foreign currency that tax amnesty participants can use as an alternative for their investment should they decide to repatriate money, its deputy governor said.

Perry Warjiyo also told a news conference Bank Indonesia will take more money from its foreign exchange term deposit auctions.

At the same news conferece, authorities said repatriated funds from the tax amnesty programme can also be invested in commercial papers, mutual funds, real estate investment trusts and other instruments, as well as directly to the real sector.

Bank Indonesia has previously said the tax amnesty could bring home $42 billion of Indonesian money stashed offshore. Indonesia's parliament passed the tax amnesty bill into law on Tuesday.

Please call for questions +6287883782112 (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Kim Coghill; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
