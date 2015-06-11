FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia removes luxury tax for most goods - Finmin
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 11, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia removes luxury tax for most goods - Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia is removing a luxury tax for most goods, except for luxury cars, ships, aircraft, guns, and larger properties, finance minister announced on Thursday.

“We want to push up people’s purchasing power and spur industrial growth. We also want to reduce the people’s tendency to buy goods abroad,” Bambang Brodjonegoro, the minister, told a press briefing.

Buyers of electronic appliances like refrigerators, airconditioners, and branded goods will no longer be required to pay luxury tax, while people importing such goods from abroad will have to pay 10 percent of the price as income tax instead of 7.5 percent earlier. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.