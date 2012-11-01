Indonesia Sept foreign tourist arrivals grow 5.2 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in September grew 5.16 percent from a year ago, the country's statistics bureau said on Thursday. Arrivals in August grew 2.1 percent year-on-year, with growth in arrivals having slowed this year. The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, although some economists think boosting its service industries could help spur growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)