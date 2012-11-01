FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Sept foreign tourist arrivals grow 5.2 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 1, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia Sept foreign tourist arrivals grow 5.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign tourist
arrivals in September grew 5.16 percent from a year ago, the
country's statistics bureau said on Thursday.   
   Arrivals in August grew 2.1 percent year-on-year, with growth
in arrivals having slowed this year.
   The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting
tourists, although some economists think boosting its service
industries could help spur growth for Southeast Asia's largest
economy.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.