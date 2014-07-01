FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's May tourist arrivals rise 7.37 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 1, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's May tourist arrivals rise 7.37 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrival growth in May rose 7.37 percent from a year earlier, slowing from April’s 12.41 percent increase, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The data showed 752,400 tourists visited the country in May, compared with 726,300 the previous month.

The G20 economy attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region, and an increase in service industries could help the country’s capital-account balance, as well as economic growth. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
