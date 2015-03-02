FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia's Jan foreign tourist arrivals fall 3.99 pct y/y
March 2, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia's Jan foreign tourist arrivals fall 3.99 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show tourist arrivals fell, not grew in 2nd paragraph)

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals fell 3.99 percent in January from a year earlier, compared with a rise of 6.35 percent in December, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 723,000 tourists came to the country in January, down from 915,300 people in December.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy attracts fewer tourists than some of its neighbours. A bigger industry could help curb the country’s wide current account deficit. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
