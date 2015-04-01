Indonesia's Feb foreign tourist arrivals rise 11.95 pct y/y

JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in February rose 11.95 percent from a year earlier, following a 3.99 percent drop in January, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 786,700 tourists came to the country in February, up 8.8 percent from 723,000 the previous month.

President Joko Widodo wants to revive the country’s tourism industry by offering visa-free entry for tourists from 45 countries.

Under a five-year plan, Southeast Asia’s largest economy hopes to boost tourist arrivals to 20 million from 9.44 million in 2014, Tourism Minister Arif Yahya said. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)