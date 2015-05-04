FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia March foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.13 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia March foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.13 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in March rose 3.13 percent from a year earlier, after rising 11.95 percent in February, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 789,600 tourists came to the country in March, slightly up from 786,700 the previous month.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy attracts fewer tourists than some of its neighbours. President Joko Widodo wants to revive the tourism industry in his five-year term, targetting to invite 20 million tourists in year, up from 9.44 million in 2014, Tourism Minister Arif Yahya said. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.