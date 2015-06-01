FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia April tourist arrivals rise 3.24 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia April tourist arrivals rise 3.24 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in April rose 3.24 percent from a year earlier, after increasing 3.13 percent in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 749,900 tourists came to the country in April, down from 789,600 the previous month.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy attracts fewer tourists than some of its neighbours. President Joko Widodo wants to revive the tourism industry in his five-year term, targetting to attract 20 million tourists a year, up from 9.44 million in 2014. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.