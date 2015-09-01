FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.76 pct y/y in July
September 1, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.76 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals rose 4.76 percent in July from a year earlier, after falling 4.27 percent year-on-year in June, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Data showed 814,200 tourists visited Indonesia in July, down from 815,100 in June.

President Joko Widodo wants Southeast Asia’s largest economy to attract 20 million tourists a year by the end of his term in 2019, from 9.44 million in 2014.

Widodo has promised to waive visa requirements for visitors from dozens of countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Britain. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

