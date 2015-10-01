FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals up 2.87 pct y/y in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals rose 2.87 percent in August from a year earlier, after growing 4.76 percent in July, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

Data showed around 850,500 tourists visited Indonesia in August, up from 814,200 in July.

President Joko Widodo wants Southeast Asia’s largest economy to attract 20 million tourists a year by the end of his term in 2019. Last year, 9.44 million foreigners visited the country.

To help achieve his ambitious target, Widodo has moved to waive visa requirements for visitors from dozens of countries.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

