FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Oct foreign tourist arrivals +2.11 pct y/y, vs +9.84 pct in Sept
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia Oct foreign tourist arrivals +2.11 pct y/y, vs +9.84 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals rose 2.11 percent in October from a year earlier, decelerating from September’s annual increase of 9.84 percent, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

There were 825,800 tourists visiting Indonesia in October, down from 869,200 in September.

President Joko Widodo has removed visa requirements for visitors from 45 countries making a short visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Tourism Minister Arief Yahya has said visa requirements for 45 more countries will be dropped in a bid to boost the number of visitors.

In 2014, Indonesia attracted 9.44 million tourists. Widodo aims to more than double that to 20 million in 2019, the last year of his five-year term. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.