Indonesia Oct foreign tourist arrivals +2.11 pct y/y, vs +9.84 pct in Sept

JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals rose 2.11 percent in October from a year earlier, decelerating from September’s annual increase of 9.84 percent, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

There were 825,800 tourists visiting Indonesia in October, down from 869,200 in September.

President Joko Widodo has removed visa requirements for visitors from 45 countries making a short visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Tourism Minister Arief Yahya has said visa requirements for 45 more countries will be dropped in a bid to boost the number of visitors.

In 2014, Indonesia attracted 9.44 million tourists. Widodo aims to more than double that to 20 million in 2019, the last year of his five-year term. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)