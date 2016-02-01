FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's tourist arrivals drop 0.16 pct y/y in Dec
February 1, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's tourist arrivals drop 0.16 pct y/y in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia in December slipped 0.16 percent from a year earlier, compared to a 1.7 percent rise in November, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

About 913,800 people visited the vast archipelago in December, up from a revised 778,000 visitors in November.

The bureau mentioned volcanic eruptions and smog from forest fire as the main causes for the December drop.

For the whole of 2015, Southeast Asia’s largest economy attracted 9.73 million tourists, slightly up from 9.44 million in 2014.

Indonesia’s investment board plans to relax the cap on foreign ownership in tourism in a revision of the negative investment list - a list of sectors restricted to foreign money - in an attempt to grow the sector. The board is set to finalize the revision in March. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

