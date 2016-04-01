FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.31 pct y/y in Feb
April 1, 2016

Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rise 3.31 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia rose 3.31 percent in February from a year earlier, after increasing 2.2 percent in January, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

A total of 768,118 tourists entered Indonesia in February, up from 698,057 in January, the bureau said in a report that changed the way it presented data.

The number of foreigners visiting the country, including those passing through Indonesian borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than year, was 888,309, the bureau said.

The government is keen to expand tourism in Southeast Asia’s largest economy and it aims to attract 20 million foreign visitors a year by 2019. Last year, 9.73 million tourists came.

As part of efforts to boost the sector, the government plans to allow greater foreign ownership in tourism-related businesses. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

