a year ago
Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rise 20 pct y/y in July
September 1, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rise 20 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 931,694 foreign tourists in July, up 20.13 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The pace of increase was much faster than in June, when there was only a 0.78 percent annual rise.

During July, the biggest source of visitors was China, with almost 60 percent more than a year earlier.

The total number of visitors in July, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.03 million, up 17.68 percent from a year ago.

Indonesia's government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the country's reliance on exports of raw commodities.

The government aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double last year's 9.73 million. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

