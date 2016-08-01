FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rises 0.78 pct y/y in June
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2016 / 4:36 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rises 0.78 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted nearly 800,000 foreign tourists in June, up 0.78 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

June's pace of annual increase for tourist arrivals was slower than May's 12 percent.

The total number of foreigners visiting in June, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than year, was 784,155.

Indonesia's government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the country's reliance on exporting raw commodities.

The government aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double the 9.73 million last year. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.