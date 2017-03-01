FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Indonesia's January foreign tourist arrivals up 29 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2017 / 4:30 AM / 6 months ago

Indonesia's January foreign tourist arrivals up 29 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 900,793 foreign tourists in January, up 29.04 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The growth was faster than December's 11.05 percent.

The total number of visitors in January, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was about 1.03 million, up 26.58 percent from a year earlier.

The government wants to expand tourism to reduce the economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.