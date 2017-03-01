Indonesia's January foreign tourist arrivals up 29 pct y/y

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 900,793 foreign tourists in January, up 29.04 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The growth was faster than December's 11.05 percent.

The total number of visitors in January, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was about 1.03 million, up 26.58 percent from a year earlier.

The government wants to expand tourism to reduce the economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)