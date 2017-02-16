FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's December foreign tourist arrivals up 11.05 pct y/y
February 16, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 6 months ago

Indonesia's December foreign tourist arrivals up 11.05 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 957,828 foreign tourists in December, up 11.05 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The pace of growth in November was 18.32 percent.

The total number of visitors in December, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was about 1.11 million, up 12.78 percent from a year earlier.

In 2016, 11.52 million people visited Indonesia.

The government wants to expand tourism to reduce the economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

