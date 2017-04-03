FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's February foreign tourist arrivals rise 9.19 pct y/y
April 3, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 5 months ago

Indonesia's February foreign tourist arrivals rise 9.19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 838,686 foreign tourists in February, up 9.19 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

January's annual increase in tourist arrivals was a stronger 29.04 percent.

In February, the total number of visitors, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 957,583, up 7.80 percent from a year earlier.

The government wants to expand tourism to reduce the economy's reliance on raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019.

Indonesia had 11.52 million foreign visitors in 2016. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

