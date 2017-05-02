Indonesia's March foreign tourist arrivals rise 12.78 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 2(Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 909,173 foreign tourists in the month of March, up 12.78 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Foreign tourist arrivals had risen 9.19 percent in February.

The total number of visitors in March, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.02 million, up 11.64 percent from a year earlier.