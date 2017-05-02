FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Indonesia's March foreign tourist arrivals rise 12.78 pct y/y
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2017 / 4:54 AM / 4 months ago

Indonesia's March foreign tourist arrivals rise 12.78 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 2(Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 909,173 foreign tourists in the month of March, up 12.78 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Foreign tourist arrivals had risen 9.19 percent in February.

The total number of visitors in March, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.02 million, up 11.64 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.