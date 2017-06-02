FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 3 months ago

Indonesia's April foreign tourist arrivals up 19.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia attracted 966,936 foreign tourists in April, up 19.2 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

That was a faster pace than the 12.8 percent annual rise in arrivals in March.

The total number of visitors in April, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.14 million, up 26.75 percent from the same month of 2016. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

