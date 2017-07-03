UPDATE 1-Australia's Ten Network says receivers appointed, secures $23 mln funding

SYDNEY, July 3 Australia's Ten Network Holdings Ltd, currently under administration, said on Monday receivers had been appointed to negotiate existing debt and that it had secured A$30 million ($23 million) in funding to keep the company afloat until Aug. 31. Receivers PPB Advisory said the announcement meant Ten would "trade as a going concern" as the sale of the network's business and assets continued. Last month, the TV broadcaster's administrator said that three Australian busine