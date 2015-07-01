Indonesia May tourist arrivals rise 5.47 pct y/y

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in May rose 5.47 percent from a year earlier, after increasing 3.24 percent in April, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Data showed around 793,500 tourists came to the country in May, down from 749,900 the previous month.

In the past few weeks, Indonesia has waived visa requirements for citizens of dozens of countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Britain.

President Joko Widodo wants Indonesia to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019. Last year, it drew 9.44 million tourists. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Randy Fabi & Kim Coghill)