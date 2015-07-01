FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia May tourist arrivals rise 5.47 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia May tourist arrivals rise 5.47 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals in May rose 5.47 percent from a year earlier, after increasing 3.24 percent in April, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Data showed around 793,500 tourists came to the country in May, down from 749,900 the previous month.

In the past few weeks, Indonesia has waived visa requirements for citizens of dozens of countries, including Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Britain.

President Joko Widodo wants Indonesia to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019. Last year, it drew 9.44 million tourists. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Randy Fabi & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.