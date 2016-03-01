Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rise 2.2 pct y/y in Jan

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia rose 2.19 percent in January from a year earlier, following a 0.16 percent slide in December, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

There were about 740,570 tourists entering Indonesia in January, down from 913,828 in December.

The government is keen to expand tourism in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, setting a target of attracting 20 million foreign tourists a year by 2019. Last year, 9.73 million tourists came.

As part of efforts to boost the sector, the government plans to allow greater foreign ownership in tourism-related businesses.