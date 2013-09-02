FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia foreign tourist arrivals up 2.4 pct y/y in July
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 2, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia foreign tourist arrivals up 2.4 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sep 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals grew at a slower pace in July, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistic bureau said on Monday.

There were 717,800 foreign tourists visiting the archipelago in July. In June, foreign tourist arrivals increased 13.5 percent, bolstered by international events such as pre-season tours by English football team.

Indonesia attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk

