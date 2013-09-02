Indonesia foreign tourist arrivals up 2.4 pct y/y in July

JAKARTA, Sep 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals grew at a slower pace in July, up 2.4 percent from a year earlier, the statistic bureau said on Monday.

There were 717,800 foreign tourists visiting the archipelago in July. In June, foreign tourist arrivals increased 13.5 percent, bolstered by international events such as pre-season tours by English football team.

Indonesia attracts fewer tourists than many other countries in the region.