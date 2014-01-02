Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals hit record, up 16 pct y/y in Nov

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s foreign tourist arrivals rose 16.4 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with October’s 4.6 percent increase, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

A record number for any month - 807,400 tourists - visited the country in November, it said.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy lags neighbouring countries in attracting tourists, and some economists think boosting its service industries could spur growth. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)